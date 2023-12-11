Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens received some encouraging news regarding one of their top defensive players.

An MRI on Monday revealed safety Kyle Hamilton has a sprained MCL and is considered week-to-week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It initially appeared that Hamilton significantly injured his left knee when a Los Angeles Rams defender collided into him late in the first quarter of Sunday's 37-31 overtime win.

At his Monday media session, Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on the specifics of the injury but acknowledged that Hamilton's injury could be short term.

"Kyle looks like he will be day-to-day," Harbaugh said. "So, we'll see as we go through the week. He'll have a chance to play in this game."

In other injury news, wide receiver-returner Devin Duvernay could have a more extended absence and miss more than a week due to his back injury, Harbaugh said.

Asked whether Tylan Wallace, who scored the winning 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in overtime Sunday, would continue to be Baltimore's returner, Harbaugh not surprisingly said with a smile, "I think he's earned it."

A first-round pick a year ago, Hamilton has become one of the most versatile playmakers on the NFL's second-ranked defense. He has recorded 69 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions this season. Before he was hurt Sunday, Hamilton set a Ravens single-season record with his ninth tackle for loss, surpassing Ed Reed's mark from 2003.

The Ravens (10-3), who currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, play at the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday night.