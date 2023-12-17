Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Before the eight-minute mark in the second quarter of Saturday's Steelers-Colts matchup, Indianapolis found itself without its top wide receiver and best remaining running back. Meanwhile, a rookie backup offensive tackle was matched up with devastating pass rusher T.J. Watt.

But remarkably, each of the reserve players called upon because of those absences played a central role in the Colts' biggest win of the season, a 30-13 blowout of the Steelers that took the Colts to 8-6 and boosted their odds of making the AFC playoff field to 63%.

With star running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) ruled out earlier in the week, and with 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) and veteran running back Zack Moss (arm) injured during the first half, the Colts had to look to the end of their bench for help.

"I'm happy for all of them," quarterback Gardner Minshew said of the replacements. "Getting an opportunity in this league is not an easy thing. They made the most of it today and helped us win. I don't think we'd win without them."

The game also marked the first Colts victory over the Steelers since 2008, when quarterback Peyton Manning threw for three touchdowns in an Indianapolis win.

On Saturday, it was players like D.J. Montgomery and Tyler Goodson - both promoted from the practice squad this week - that helped lead the Colts.

Montgomery, a journeyman receiver appearing in his seventh career game, caught his first touchdown - the score that put the Colts ahead for good. Goodson, a practice-squad running back who had never had an NFL carry, teamed with third-string back Trey Sermon for a combined 157 rushing yards between them. In a stunning sequence, the pair split 13 consecutive carries during a 70-yard fourth-quarter drive that demoralized the Steelers' defense.

"We've needed to win these games and we've done a great job down the stretch," Minshew said. "I think everybody was locked in, the urgency was there, the attention to details. At this point it's all about winning games, however, you've got to get it done."

They got an assist from the contributions of rookie right tackle Blake Freeland, who started in place of Smith. Freeland had his hands full with Watt, who enjoyed some early success, but the fourth-round pick settled in nicely after a tough start.

"Shoot, I'm still dreaming," said Goodson, who rushed 11 times for 69 yards and had a 31-yard run. "It was real big for me. I love this game with a passion, so I try to do everything I can to put myself in a position to be successful and contribute to the team."

The 14-play drive that featured 13 consecutive runs was a hot topic in the postgame locker room, with the Colts' offensive line physically dominating the Steelers up front.

"You kind of break their will a little bit," center Ryan Kelly said. "That doesn't happen in the NFL. It's tough to do that."

Montgomery dropped a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the second quarter, but he pushed through and rebounded with a touchdown catch on the very next Colts possession. Montgomery, who came out of Austin Peay in 2019, had just three previous NFL receptions.

"I guess you never know if you're ready or not," Montgomery said. "But if you believe in yourself, when that time comes, you'll make them plays. And I believe I'm supposed to be on that field and I believe I'm here for a reason."

The Colts face the Falcons in their final road game of the season next Sunday.