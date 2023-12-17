Jaylen Waddle scores 60-yard TD for Miami Dolphins

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS -- Even without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins' explosive offense didn't miss a beat on Sunday.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for a 60-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins a 17-0 lead over a hapless New York Jets team in the second quarter.

Lined up opposite cornerback D.J. Reed, Waddle sprinted past the coverage down the left sideline and corralled the pass from Tagovailoa in stride. The reception pushed Waddle's total to 91 yards on 4 catches in the first half. Playing without the NFL's leading receiver in Hill, Tagovailoa completed his first 11 passes of the day for 126 yards and a touchdown. Midway through the second quarter, Miami had outgained the Jets, 132 yards to 2.