JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will start Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per a league source.

Lawrence practiced on a limited basis Friday -- the first time he had been on the field this week -- and coach Doug Pederson said Friday that if Lawrence hadn't cleared the protocol by the time the team left for Tampa he wouldn't make the trip and backup C.J. Beathard would start. Instead, Lawrence will make his 49th consecutive start, which is tied with Patrick Mahomes for the second-longest active streak among quarterbacks behind Josh Allen (85).

Pederson said Lawrence suffered the concussion on a scramble up the middle with five minutes remaining in the Jaguars' 23-7 loss to Baltimore last Sunday. Lawrence did not leave the game but completed only one of his seven pass attempts after that play.

Pederson said Lawrence self-reported symptoms after the game and was placed in the concussion protocol. Lawrence did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Lawrence has completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,525 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this season.

The Jaguars (8-6) have lost three in a row and are tied atop the AFC South with Houston and Indianapolis.

This is the third injury for Lawrence in 2023, but none have cost him a game. He suffered a sprained left knee late in the Jaguars' victory over Indianapolis in Week 6, but he didn't miss a start and led the Jaguars to a victory over the New Orleans Saints four days later on a Thursday night. He suffered a high ankle sprain against Cincinnati on Dec. 4 but started the following week in Cleveland.