The Denver Broncos, facing a looming decision about Russell Wilson's future with the organization, have benched the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos coach Sean Payton informed the team Wednesday morning that Jarrett Stidham will start Sunday with Wilson serving as the backup, according to the sources.

The quarterback change helps increase the Broncos' financial flexibility this upcoming offseason, as Wilson will make an additional $37 million in guaranteed money if he can't pass a physical by early March. An injury to Wilson in either of Denver's last two games of the season could trigger that guarantee.

Next season marks the first year of a five-year, $242.6 million extension signed in 2022 by Wilson, who already will make $39 million guaranteed in 2024.

Payton will not speak publicly until after Wednesday's practice, but the move to Stidham also could provide a jump-start to a Denver offense that has been sluggish for much of the season. The Broncos (7-8) still have an outside chance at the postseason but have lost three of their past four games.

The Broncos are 16th in the league in scoring (21.8 points per game), 20th on third down (36.7%), 31st in goal-to-go situations (53.6%) and 25th in passing (187.5 yards per game).

Wilson, 35, is tied for sixth in the league in touchdowns with 26, but is 18th in yards passing and has one 300-yard game this season -- in Denver's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

What the Broncos do with Wilson moving forward will be the biggest roster decision they face in the offseason. The Broncos have just six draft picks in April, with no second-rounder, and would face unprecedented dead money charges of $85 million combined over the 2024 and 2025 seasons if they cut Wilson.

Wilson, when asked about his future after Sunday night's loss to the Patriots, said he was "just worried about next week and playing great football."

"I came here to win and win a championship for us and to find a way to do that," Wilson said. "I obviously love being here with these guys, these teammates. I'm excited to keep playing ball and playing hard for us."