ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller is inactive for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Miller is a healthy scratch for the first time with the Bills in a coaching/football decision. He missed the first four games of the season as he worked his way back from right ACL surgery last December after he suffered the injury on Thanksgiving.

In the 11 games Miller has played this season, he has three tackles, zero sacks, 11 pressures and three quarterback hits. Miller, 34, is coming off a season-high percentage of snaps played against the Los Angeles Chargers last week (45.7%).

"With Von, he'll flash here, he'll flash there, and he's dealing with a lot, right," coach Sean McDermott said of Miller's playing time. "And I commend him from just what he's been working through and the knee. Playing time is earned, and he knows that. So he continues to work hard at getting himself just right to continue to improve."

Miller was arrested during the team's bye week in late November on a warrant for a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman and posted $5,000 bond. He said this past week that the allegations are "100% false" and "overblown."

He had played in every game since the arrest until he was made inactive against the Patriots. General manager Brandon Beane said earlier this month that the team was going to follow the lead of the NFL and that "it's an open investigation and so we'll just, we'll let the legal process play out."

Miller is in the second year of a six-year, $120 million contract signed with the Bills in free agency in 2022.