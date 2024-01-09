Ryan Tannehill throws a 6-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins to extend their lead over the Jaguars. (0:17)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and multiple defensive assistants on Monday, the team announced.

Pederson had said earlier Monday that he was still processing the disappointing end to the season and was going to take some time before making staff changes -- but he apparently moved quickly.

"It's not where we want to be and I've got to take all of this into consideration," he said. Jacksonville announced the news of the firings Monday night.

In addition to Caldwell, Pederson also fired defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend, inside linebackers coach Tony Gilbert, safeties coach Cody Grimm, senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton and defensive quality control coaches Tee Mitchell and Sean Cullina.

Assistant defensive line coach Rory Segrest, outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey and defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly were retained.

Pederson hired Caldwell in 2022 as a first-time coordinator after Caldwell spent the previous three seasons under Todd Bowles as Tampa's inside linebackers coach. The Jaguars did show improvement from 2021 in some areas in Caldwell's first season, but that didn't continue into 2023 and the defense played a significant role in the team's collapse after an 8-3 start.

The Jaguars lost five of their final six games and gave up an average of 29.2 points and 146.8 yards per game in the five losses. The only victory was a 26-0 shutout of Carolina, which finished with the worst record in the NFL.

The 2023 unit finished 17th in scoring (21.8 points per game), 22nd in total defense (342.8), ninth in rushing (103.1 yards per game) and 26th in passing (239.8 yards per game). The defense did force 27 turnovers (tied for fourth in the league), and outside linebacker Josh Allen finished tied for second in the NFL with 17.5 sacks, while linebacker Foye Oluokun finished fourth in the NFL with 173 tackles.

But the defense also struggled Sunday against Tennessee in a game the Jaguars needed to win to secure the AFC South title for the second consecutive season. Derrick Henry ran for 153 yards and a touchdown, which included a 69-yard run to set up a touchdown, and the Titans finished with 175 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

That was the second-highest rushing total the Jaguars allowed all season.