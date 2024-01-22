Josh Allen's two rushing TDs, one touchdown pass pace Bills

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills' rushing attack got off to a hot start against the Kansas City Chiefs, so it was fitting for quarterback Josh Allen to punch the ball in the end zone for the first two touchdowns of the game to take a 17-13 lead over the Chiefs into halftime.

The first touchdown came on Buffalo's second drive after the teams exchanged field goals on each of their first drives. Allen kept the ball himself at the Kansas City 5-yard line and rushed to the left into the end zone to get the score.

For the second score, Allen blasted in from two yards out just before halftime.

The Bills took the lead back in the third quarter, ending a 15-play, 75-yard drive with an impressive throw and catch from Allen to wide receiver Khalil Shakir for a 13-yard touchdown. The score came after Allen was forced to call a timeout before second-and-goal and then the offense took a delay of game penalty before third down. But the red zone drive proved successful as Allen scrambled around on third down, ran to his left and found Shakir towards the front of the end zone with an impressive catch as he fell to the ground.