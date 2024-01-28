        <
          Source: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to play vs. Ravens

          play
          Mahomes and Lamar headline electric Chiefs-Ravens AFC title battle (0:54)

          Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes clash in the battle of the MVPs as they lead their teams into the AFC Championship Game. (0:54)

          • ESPN
          Jan 28, 2024, 02:57 AM

          Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will play against the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship Game despite a questionable tag for an ankle injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          For the Ravens, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin are also both expected to play, according to a source. Humphrey is questionable with a calf injury while Ya-Sin is questionable with a knee injury. Humphrey missed the past two games with his injury.

          The Chiefs will be without All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who they ruled out on Friday because of a pectoral injury.