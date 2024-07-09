SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Former Carolina Panthers vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson was arrested June 1 on three domestic violence charges, according to the Scottsdale Police Department, after allegedly choking his wife.

Wilson, 44, was charged with intentional assault causing physical injury, damaging property between $250 and $2,000, and disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting, according to police records.

According to the police report, when Wilson returned to his Scottsdale home around 1 a.m. June 1, he found separation papers from his wife waiting for him in the casita he sleeps in when in Arizona. She told police she had hired a private investigator and learned Wilson was having an affair. After Wilson found the papers, he barged into his wife's room while she was sleeping and then became violent, breaking a TV, mirror and lamp, among other items, according to the report.

Wilson's wife told police he pinned her against the bed and began to choke her but that she was able to get away. According to the police report, he took a gun from the safe and threatened to leave and kill himself. Wilson's wife said he never pointed the gun at anyone. He eventually drove away from his house with his gun and called other family members, according to the report.

Wilson's three children were home at the time, police said.

Wilson was arrested at 6:33 a.m. at his home on the misdemeanor charges. He posted bail June 1, according to police records.

Wilson's next court date is July 16 for a virtual case management conference.

Wilson, who recently left the Panthers after 18 months on the job, spent 13 years as a safety in the NFL, playing for three different teams including 12 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him in the third round in 2001. They released him in early 2013 and he spent the 2013 season with the New England Patriots. Wilson then spent the 2014 training camp with the Chicago Bears before being cut before that season.

Wilson joined the Cardinals' front office in 2015 as a regional scout. He was promoted to director of pro scouting in 2019 and vice president of pro scouting in 2021.

"Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as vice president of player personnel for the Carolina Panthers," a team spokesperson said. "Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment."

Wilson interviewed for the New York Giants' general manager job in 2022, when he was also linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager vacancy, but he didn't receive an offer for either job.

Wilson was named the Cardinals' co-interim general manager late in the 2022 season after Steve Keim took a health-related leave of absence that December. Wilson interviewed in early 2023 for the Cardinals' general manager vacancy but did not get hired. He left the organization in February 2023 to be the Panthers' vice president of player personnel.

