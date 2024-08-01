Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Derrick Brown's eyes cut toward a member of the Carolina Panthers' communication department when asked about the nearly three-hour bus ride -- conservative, based on traffic and road construction -- to Clemson University in South Carolina for Thursday's padded practice.

"I didn't know we were riding the bus,'' the Pro Bowl defensive lineman said with a look that suggested he hoped it wasn't true.

NFL players today typically ride buses only short distances for road games -- to and from the airport for chartered flights and between the team hotel and the stadium. They stay at five-star hotels and eat at the best restaurants.

That wasn't the case in 1995, when Clemson's Memorial Stadium was the Panthers' temporary home during their inaugural season, and where they return for the first time since then for what coach Dave Canales says will be an intra-squad scrimmage.

During that first season, they took 10 bus rides of three-plus hours from the temporary practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to this college town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. And the return often took five hours with a police escort because of traffic on the one road leading out of town.

The team stayed at a Holiday Inn that no longer exists, and one player from 1995 described it as so far below today's NFL standards that current players probably "wouldn't allow their pets to stay there.''

"Players today would be holding out and saying this is not in my contract if they had to do what we did,'' joked Dwight Stone, 60, a wide receiver on the team's original roster.

Brett Maxie, 64, a starting safety for Carolina in '95, said today's players would've "complained the whole time.''

It wasn't easy or typical, for sure. The team often got home faster from West Coast games than home games, and meals on the plane were far better than the sandwiches provided on the bus ride.

"They joked the only difference between playing at home and a road game against the [San Francisco] 49ers was a hot meal and a couple of flight attendants,'' said Dom Capers, the organization's first head coach and now a senior defensive consultant.

But the bus rides were a bonding experience, something those who were a part of the '95 team hope will do the same for current players trying to end a streak of six straight losing seasons.

The trips back then created moments that were more memorable than the big plays.

And there were plenty of big plays, from linebacker Sam Mills intercepting a Bubby Brister shovel pass and returning it for a touchdown in a 26-15 victory over the New York Jets after a 0-5 start to receiver Willie Green catching an 87-yard touchdown in a 21-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons to get to 7-8.

The Panthers won seven of their last 11 games to set a record for wins (7-9) by an expansion team. Many agree chemistry created that season propelled them to a 12-4 record and trip to the NFC Championship in 1996 when they began playing home games in Charlotte.

"It was a great example of [how] you get knocked down and you've got to overcome adversity, but when you do, it holds a very special meaning for you,'' Capers said.

The Panthers wanted to play their first season at the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium, just over an hour from Rock Hill. That didn't happen because the athletic director was afraid of losing fans to the NFL, so Clemson and long bus rides got the nod.

The highlight for many was that family members could ride the bus home. Players also could ride home with family in cars, but that often meant a longer trip because only the buses got the police escort.

Capers opted to ride back with his wife once to listen to the late games on the radio. What he didn't know was the antenna broke the day before in the car wash.

"Thank goodness she puts up with me because I wasn't too happy then,'' Capers said.

Bill Polian, the team's original general manager, initially wasn't thrilled when he learned there would be two "Ace Ventura'' films on the ride.

"And they were hysterical,'' the 81-year-old Hall of Fame executive said. "I never would have paid to watch them at the theater.''

Green, 58, used to bring reruns of the 1970s sitcom "Sanford and Son'' that often drew a crowd.

"We used to laugh at the young guys who didn't understand what we were watching," said Stone. "Comedy back then was different than comedy now.''

Pete Metzelaars, 64, the team's original tight end, recalled the 1994 hit movie "Forrest Gump'' being turned off because of the language when kids were on the bus.

"Those are the memories that are so different than everything else,'' said Matt Campbell, 52, a backup tight end in '95. "But that's what you remember.''

Greg Kragen, 62, the team's original nose tackle, was shocked when he saw one of the hotel meals being served in a chafing dish.

"I remember them opening up a huge can of canned peas,'' he said. "I don't think it was something you'd sign up for, but looking back, [it was] a great experience.''

Frank Garcia, 52, a rookie guard at the time, remembered card games on the bus and the helpful winnings that came from them. Stone remembered selling candy to players to make extra cash.

The current players won't experience that, even though they spent Wednesday night in a Clemson hotel still below modern NFL standards, but those from '95 are at least glad this team experienced the bus.

"The bus rides, there was just something about them,'' Stone said. "In the moment you're like, 'Oh, man!' But you look back and it was great. It was something that will never happen again.''