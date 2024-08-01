Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will take place for the second straight year in Orlando, Florida, the NFL said Thursday.

Camping World Stadium will again host the multiday AFC vs. NFC event, including the Feb. 2 flag football game. The event will be televised by ESPN and ABC.

"The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon celebrates the biggest stars in the NFL in a format that's fun, competitive and accessible to fans -- with flag football at its core," NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly said. "The players helped create this new format two years ago, and each year we add new elements and surprises."

The Pro Bowl was reimagined as the Pro Bowl Games in 2023, when it was hosted in Las Vegas, after feedback from players, teams and fans. The NFC has won both editions of the Pro Bowl Games.

More than 55,000 fans attended the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando last year.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.