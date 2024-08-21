Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Gardner Minshew has played plenty of professional football in his life, but being named starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders is a somewhat unique feeling.

For just the second time in his five-year career, Minshew will open a season as his team's starter, even as he has always maintained a singular mindset.

"I think anytime you step in there as a quarterback, whatever the situation, it's your team at that point and you have to treat it like that," Minshew said after the Raiders' open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday night, two days after being named starter by coach Antonio Pierce.

"Coming in right now, I think we have a lot of stuff that we can work on, really get dialed in on -- getting the reps, getting some good conversations with these guys -- and just figuring out our identity and what we're going to look like," he said.

Minshew, who signed a two-year, $25 million free agent contract with $15 million guaranteed with the Raiders on March 14, beat out second-year returner Aidan O'Connell, who started 10 games as a rookie last season and went 5-5, including 3-1 to close the season. That lone loss was to Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts on New Year's Eve.

Pierce said the decision to go with Minshew was made in concert with general manager Tom Telesco and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He said Minshew's mobility and ability to extend plays gave the Raiders their "best opportunity to get off to a fast start."

Minshew was a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 out of Washington State and started 12 games as a rookie, replacing an injured Nick Foles in the season opener. Minshew also beat the Raiders in their final game in Oakland that December.

In 2020, Minshew opened as the Jaguars' starter, but after a 1-6 start and injuries to his passing hand, he was benched and lost his only other start that season.

Minshew then came off the bench for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and 2022, subbing in for Jalen Hurts, and for the Colts in 2023, replacing the injured Anthony Richardson.

"My relationship with practice has always been to get better and have fun," said Minshew, who has started 37 of 49 career games and has a 15-22 record.

"I think if you do those two things, you're going to have a good day, you're going to get better and you're really going to enjoy yourself, man, and the one thing I figured out is being a quarterback in this league is all about winning," he said. "If you win, nothing else really matters, and that's what we're going to do. We're going to try to figure out how to win games around here."

Minshew said he sees himself as a "point guard" whose job is to distribute the ball in Getsy's offense rather than attempt to win games by himself.

Having left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) come off the PUP list and suit up for practice on Tuesday should help, Minshew said.

Still, he has to build more chemistry with receiver Davante Adams, who was "in and out" of voluntary OTAs and missed the team's final five training camp practices in Costa Mesa, California, as well as the preseason opener at the Minnesota Vikings to attend the birth of his son.

Adams, a three-time first-team All-Pro, also sat out another practice last week and the exhibition against the Dallas Cowboys after an "awkward movement" had him come up sore.

"It's huge, man," Minshew said of working with Adams. "We're going to do some extra throwing.

"We've already been working on some extra film, just kind of getting on the same page, and I think a lot of that comes with reps, but a lot of that you can kind of shortcut, you can talk through, you can work through things, play out scenarios in the film room and he's a lot of fun to do that with.

"He's a guy that's played a lot of ball, knows a lot, and I'm always going to be leaning on him, picking his brain and trying to make him the player that he can be."