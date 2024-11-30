What are the longest losing streaks in NFL history?

Open Extended Reactions

The longest losing streak in the modern NFL era belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost 26 games over the 1976 and 1977 seasons. The longest losing skid in NFL history happened long before the AFL-NFL merger of 1970. In fact, it happened more than a decade before the AFL was founded in 1959.

The Chicago Cardinals -- who later became the St. Louis Cardinals, then the Phoenix Cardinals, and now the Arizona Cardinals -- own the NFL's longest losing streak, at 29 games over four seasons.

The Cardinals ended the 1942 season on a six-game losing streak before going 0-10 in back-to-back campaigns in 1943 and 1944. The Cardinals started the 1945 season with three straight losses to extend the streak to 29 games before finally defeating the Chicago Bears 16-7 on Oct. 14, 1945, at Wrigley Field.

Here's a look at the longest losing streaks in NFL history:

29 games

▪︎ Chicago Cardinals (1942-45)*

26 games

▪︎ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1976-77)

20 games

▪︎ Jacksonville Jaguars (2020-21)

19 games

▪︎ Detroit Lions (2007-09)

▪︎ Oakland Raiders (1961-62)

18 games

▪︎ Houston Oilers (1972-73)

17 games

▪︎ Cleveland Browns (2016-17)

▪︎ Cleveland Browns (2015-16)

▪︎ St. Louis Rams (2008-09)

▪︎ Houston Oilers (1982-83)

▪︎ Washington Redskins (now Commanders) (1960-61)

▪︎ Dayton Triangles (1927-29)

16 games

▪︎ Oakland Raiders (2013-14)

▪︎ Miami Dolphins (2006-07)

▪︎ Pittsburgh Steelers (1969-70)

▪︎ Rochester Jeffersons (1922-25)

15 games

▪︎ Carolina Panthers (2001)

▪︎ Buffalo Bills (1970-71)

▪︎ Pittsburgh Steelers (1943-45)*

*The Chicago Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers merged to form "Card-Pitt" during the 1944 season, due to both teams losing players to World War II military service. The team went 0-10.

