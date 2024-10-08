Open Extended Reactions

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is considered week-to-week with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"Nico, he's in good spirits," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said in his Monday media availability. "Of course, with the hamstring, it takes a couple weeks for a hamstring, so we'll evaluate that on a week-to-week basis to see where we can get him."

Ryans didn't answer directly when asked if he would play in his club's next game. That said, according to a report by KPRC in Houston, the Texans (4-1) are optimistic Collins could return for their Week 6 game against the New England Patriots (1-4).

Collins injured his hamstring while making a 67-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the 23-20 victory. He had two receptions for 78 yards before exiting.

Collins, 25, has 32 catches for a league-leading 567 yards and three touchdowns this season. If he's unable to play, it will put even more stress on an offense that is already without running back Joe Mixon. He had 159 yards rushing in the team's opener but was injured in Week 2 and hasn't played since. Ryans said Mixon is improving but was unsure when he'd be back.

The Texans built a 20-3 lead against the Bills but struggled offensively for most of the second half with Collins out.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw an interception and had his first fumble this season on a sack in the fourth quarter to allow the Bills to tie it, before Ka'imi Fairbairn's 59-yard field goal won it on the final play.

"The first half went really well. We were moving the ball like we wanted, running the ball," Stroud said. "In the second half ... we were just shooting ourselves in the foot again, just taking penalties. I missed a couple of reads on my throws and had the two turnovers. When you play like that, you give them opportunities to come back."

Stefon Diggs led the Texans with six receptions for 82 yards Sunday, and Stroud complimented his play and the contributions of the rest of the team's receivers. But he admitted that losing Collins really changed things.

"I think he is the best receiver in football," Stroud said. "When he gets out of the game, it definitely is tough on us. A lot of things are predicated toward him and planned for him."

Ryans agreed and said it will take a team effort to make up for the loss if Collins can't play.

"Nobody has to go out and be Nico," Ryans said. "There's one Nico, he's done a great job of that, and now whoever is next when your number is called, make the plays that you're supposed to make."

