How to watch MNF Week 6 on ESPN: Bills vs. Jets

Get ready for "Monday Night Football" in Week 6, when the Bills take on the Jets. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

We're cruising into Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season. ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

Fans can check out an exciting quarterback matchup. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face off against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

How can I watch "Monday Night Football?"

"Monday Night Countdown" -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Progressive Monday Night Kickoff -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

"Monday Night Football" with Peyton and Eli Manning -- 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Spanish coverage

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes

2024 "Monday Night Football" schedule

Week 7 (Oct. 21)

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET; ESPN+)

Week 8 (Oct. 28)

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2)

Week 9 (Nov. 4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 10 (Nov. 11)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 11 (Nov. 18)

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 12# (Nov. 25)

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN2)

Week 13# (Dec. 2)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 14# (Dec. 9)

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 15# (Dec. 16)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 16# (Dec. 23)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Week 17# (Dec. 30)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Week 18*

TBD

# For Weeks 12-17, the NFL can choose to change which teams play Monday night. If there are matchup changes, they would be announced no later than 12 days before the game.

* For Week 18, the MNF game will be played before Monday because the regular season ends with the Sunday night game. The Week 18 schedule will be announced after the Week 17 games.

For more NFL coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, stats, standings, fantasy tips and more.