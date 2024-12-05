The NFL on Thursday introduced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which celebrates players who both excel on the field and provide a "positive impact beyond the game."
"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter's enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. "This award is the league's most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day."
The award will be presented Feb. 6 during the NFL Honors ceremony. The winner will receive a donation of up to $265,000 to a charity of his choice. The others will receive up to $55,000 for their causes.
Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers won the 2023 award.
The nominees, by team, are:
Arizona Cardinals, Trey McBride
Atlanta Falcons, Grady Jarrett
Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith
Carolina Panthers, Adam Thielen
Chicago Bears, Andrew Billings
Cincinnati Bengals, Orlando Brown Jr.
Denver Broncos, Alex Singleton
Green Bay Packers, Kenny Clark
Indianapolis Colts, Kenny Moore II
Jacksonville Jaguars, Arik Armstead
Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce
Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby
Los Angeles Chargers, Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Rams, Kyren Williams
New England Patriots, Deatrich Wise Jr.
New Orleans Saints, Cameron Jordan
New York Giants, Darius Slayton
Philadelphia Eagles, Brandon Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers, Larry Ogunjobi
San Francisco 49ers, Curtis Robinson
Seattle Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans
Tennessee Titans, Jeffery Simmons