        <
        >

          NFL releases Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees

          • Field Level Media
          Dec 5, 2024, 04:36 PM

          The NFL on Thursday introduced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which celebrates players who both excel on the field and provide a "positive impact beyond the game."

          "The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter's enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. "This award is the league's most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day."

          The award will be presented Feb. 6 during the NFL Honors ceremony. The winner will receive a donation of up to $265,000 to a charity of his choice. The others will receive up to $55,000 for their causes.

          Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers won the 2023 award.

          The nominees, by team, are:

          Arizona Cardinals, Trey McBride

          Atlanta Falcons, Grady Jarrett

          Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith

          Buffalo Bills, Dion Dawkins

          Carolina Panthers, Adam Thielen

          Chicago Bears, Andrew Billings

          Cincinnati Bengals, Orlando Brown Jr.

          Cleveland Browns, Denzel Ward

          Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin

          Denver Broncos, Alex Singleton

          Detroit Lions, Jared Goff

          Green Bay Packers, Kenny Clark

          Houston Texans, Jalen Pitre

          Indianapolis Colts, Kenny Moore II

          Jacksonville Jaguars, Arik Armstead

          Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce

          Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby

          Los Angeles Chargers, Cameron Dicker

          Los Angeles Rams, Kyren Williams

          Miami Dolphins, Alec Ingold

          Minnesota Vikings, C.J. Ham

          New England Patriots, Deatrich Wise Jr.

          New Orleans Saints, Cameron Jordan

          New York Giants, Darius Slayton

          New York Jets, Solomon Thomas

          Philadelphia Eagles, Brandon Graham

          Pittsburgh Steelers, Larry Ogunjobi

          San Francisco 49ers, Curtis Robinson

          Seattle Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans

          Tennessee Titans, Jeffery Simmons

          Washington Commanders, Bobby Wagner