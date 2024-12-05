Open Extended Reactions

The NFL on Thursday introduced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which celebrates players who both excel on the field and provide a "positive impact beyond the game."

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter's enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. "This award is the league's most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day."

The award will be presented Feb. 6 during the NFL Honors ceremony. The winner will receive a donation of up to $265,000 to a charity of his choice. The others will receive up to $55,000 for their causes.

Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers won the 2023 award.

The nominees, by team, are:

Arizona Cardinals, Trey McBride

Atlanta Falcons, Grady Jarrett

Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith

Buffalo Bills, Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers, Adam Thielen

Chicago Bears, Andrew Billings

Cincinnati Bengals, Orlando Brown Jr.

Cleveland Browns, Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin

Denver Broncos, Alex Singleton

Detroit Lions, Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers, Kenny Clark

Houston Texans, Jalen Pitre

Indianapolis Colts, Kenny Moore II

Jacksonville Jaguars, Arik Armstead

Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce

Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers, Cameron Dicker

Los Angeles Rams, Kyren Williams

Miami Dolphins, Alec Ingold

Minnesota Vikings, C.J. Ham

New England Patriots, Deatrich Wise Jr.

New Orleans Saints, Cameron Jordan

New York Giants, Darius Slayton

New York Jets, Solomon Thomas

Philadelphia Eagles, Brandon Graham

Pittsburgh Steelers, Larry Ogunjobi

San Francisco 49ers, Curtis Robinson

Seattle Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans

Tennessee Titans, Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders, Bobby Wagner