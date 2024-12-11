How to watch 'The New York Sack Exchange' 30 for 30 on ESPN

In this excerpt from 30 for 30's "The New York Sack Exchange," Mark Gastineau has a tense exchange with Brett Favre over Michael Strahan sacking Favre to break Gastineau's single-season sack record. (2:28)

Open Extended Reactions

The sensational 1980s New York Jets defensive line gets brought back into the limelight for the latest 30 for 30 documentary, "The New York Sack Exchange." Directed by Ken Rodgers and James Weiner, the film showcases the grit and larger-than-life personalities that helped turn Marty Lyons, Abdul Salaam, Joe Klecko and Mark Gastineau into New York legends.

When is "The New York Sack Exchange" airing? How can fans watch?

The 30 for 30 airs on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available on ESPN+ following its linear premiere. Viewers can find out more information on the program's streaming hub.

What is ESPN Films?

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. Notable offerings include "O.J.: Made in America" and "The Last Dance."