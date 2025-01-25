Adam Schefter reports on Jerry Jones' excitement after announcing the decision to name Brian Schottenheimer the Cowboys' next coach. (1:05)

When you think of the term family business, NFL head coach probably isn't the first job that comes to mind. But sometimes coaching genes seem to run in the family.

On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys confirmed that offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer would be promoted to head coach. If that name sounds familiar, it's for good reason -- Schottenheimer's father, Marty, spent over two decades as an NFL head coach with four different teams.

Brian's promotion makes him and his father the ninth father-son head coach duo in NFL history. Here's a look at the careers of those other familial pairings.

Kyle and Mike Shanahan

One of the two other active NFL head coaches to be the son of a former head coach in the league, Kyle has guided the San Francisco 49ers since 2017. The 49ers have finished with double-digit wins in four of his eight seasons at the helm.

As impressive as the younger Shanahan's résumé is, though, his father Mike's own CV surpasses it. The elder Shanahan amassed 170 career NFL wins, including a pair of Super Bowl triumphs with the Denver Broncos.

The son of former NFL head coach Bill Callahan, Brian Callahan recently finished his first season at the helm of the Tennessee Titans. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Brian and Bill Callahan

Brian Callahan just finished his first season as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, posting a 3-14 record.

His father Bill's tenure as a head coach in the league was brief, but not without accomplishment. Though the elder Callahan spent just two years as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, he led them to the Super Bowl in his first season. He later piloted the Washington Commanders to a 3-8 mark as an interim coach in 2019.

The Shulas

One of the sport's all-time great coaches, Don Shula spent over 30 years in the NFL as a head coach, including a 25-season run leading the Miami Dolphins. The elder Shula won two Super Bowls, the most famous of which occurred with the 1972 Dolphins -- still the only team in league history to finish a season undefeated.

Dave's tenure as a head coach was comparatively brief, spending five years leading the Cincinnati Bengals, but never finishing better than third in the AFC Central. He was fired midway through his fifth campaign with a 19-52 career record.

Dave's brother, current South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Shula, had stints in the league as well as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

Rex Ryan, son of former Eagles and Cardinals head coach Buddy Ryan, took the New York Jets to the AFC championship in each of his first two seasons. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Ryans

Rex Ryan caught lightning in a bottle early after being hired by the New York Jets, going to the AFC championship in each of his first two seasons. He couldn't replicate his early successes, though, failing to make another playoff appearance in four more seasons with the Jets and an additional two leading the Buffalo Bills.

Buddy Ryan, Rex's father, spent seven seasons as an NFL head coach in the 1980s and 90s. Buddy made three consecutive playoff appearances at the end of his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, but departed after failing to win a game in any of those runs. He would later coach the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons.

Rex's fraternal twin, Rob Ryan, spent over a decade in the league as a defensive coordinator for a number of franchises as well.

Wade and Bum Phillips

One of the most well-traveled coaches in league history, Wade Phillips was head coach of six NFL teams for four decades. His best run came while leading the Dallas Cowboys in the late 2000s, posting a pair of 11-plus win seasons in his first three campaigns before being fired after a poor start to Season 4.

His father, Bum, also had success coaching in Texas, taking the Houston Oilers to three playoff appearances in his final three seasons with the franchise before later spending time leading the New Orleans Saints.

Mike and Dick Nolan

Now the coach of the UFL's Michigan Panthers, Mike Nolan spent four seasons leading the 49ers, finishing with an 18-37 mark as an head coach.

Dick Nolan also served as the head coach of San Francisco in the late 1960s and 1970s, making three consecutive trips to the playoffs from 1970 to 1972. All three times, however, the elder Nolan's 49ers fell in the postseason to Dallas. Nolan also coached the Saints for three campaigns.

Jim Mora Jr. spent less time as an NFL head coach than his father but has found success at the college level. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Jim Mora Jr. and Jim Mora

Mora Jr. spent just four seasons as an NFL head coach, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Seattle Seahawks. He has since found his groove in the college game, leading the UConn Huskies to their first winning campaign since 2010 this fall.

The elder Mora had a longer NFL tenure, spending 11 seasons guiding the Saints and four coaching the Indianapolis Colts. He posted five regular seasons with double-digit wins in that span, eventually leaving the Colts with a career NFL record of 125-106.

John and Jim Fassel

Jim, the elder Fassel, spent seven years as the head coach of the Giants. His shining moment occurred in 2000, when he guaranteed a playoff berth with the Giants with a 7-4 mark -- a promise he made good on by leading New York to seven consecutive wins and a Super Bowl berth.

John's tenure as an NFL head coach was more brief -- he was the interim head coach of the Los Angeles Rams for three games in 2016, going 0-3.

