Soon, it won't matter whether a high school player in Colorado suits up for the smallest six-man football team or one of the state's powerhouse, big-school programs -- they'll all be wearing the latest in football helmets.

That's because, over the next four years, the Denver Broncos will donate more than 15,000 Riddell Axiom football helmets to every high school program in the state.

The Broncos announced the program, which the team has called "All In, All Covered," on Tuesday. The donations will include every high school team in the state's highest classification, 5A.

"For us to be able to be here [Tuesday] to share in that opportunity is just hard to wrap our minds around," Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Mike Krueger said Tuesday in a press conference with Broncos officials. "I think it goes without saying that we're excited. I think that's an understatement, but I think that word would only be surpassed by the word 'gratefulness.' We're very grateful for this opportunity and the tools that come along with it."

Each school will receive 25% of its helmets each year throughout the program, based on the average roster size for its classification. The first round of donations will roll out in the 2025 prep season and continue through 2028.

The Broncos will begin to distribute the helmets in May. In the program's first year, each school will also receive basic maintenance items, including extra face masks and visors.

Riddell representatives will visit every school in the state to properly fit helmets for individual players. These fittings can be adjusted in future seasons as players graduate and helmets are passed down. Additionally, the Broncos will provide a four-year subscription to InSite Analytics, a data collection system designed to help coaches identify tackling technique flaws that could increase the risk of head and neck injuries.

The Broncos estimate between 75,000 and 155,000 players could wear the helmets over the next 13 years.