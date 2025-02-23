Six key free agent decisions facing Raiders in 2025 offseason

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Pete Carroll made it clear during his introductory news conference this past month that he wants the Las Vegas Raiders to start winning "immediately."

"We've got to start right now to go after it and build this team as quickly as we can," the 73-year-old head coach said.

In Carroll and new general manager John Spytek's quest to turn around the franchise after three straight losing seasons, they have a bevy of roster decisions to make. Las Vegas has a handful of needs, especially at quarterback, plus 17 players who are becoming unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year on March 12.

The Raiders are projected to have the second-most cap space, according to Spotrac, which should help their efforts to field a competitive roster for the 2025 campaign. Still, there is a ton of work that needs to be done.

Starting with in-house decisions, here are some of the key free agent decisions for the Raiders to address.

The Raiders and new coach Pete Carroll have key free agent decisions to address, including the fates of DE K'Lavon Chaisson and LB Robert Spillane. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Moehrig saw his production increase in 2024. In 17 starts, he posted career highs in tackles (104) and passes defended (10). Moehrig, a second-round pick in 2021, also had three quarterback hits and 13 quarterback pressures -- fourth-most among defensive backs in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.

Moehrig's performance in his third season in the league should set him up for a significant payday this offseason. As one of the top free agent safeties, his projected market value is $15.7 million per year, according to Spotrac. He had a cap hit of $4.1 million this past season.

Robert Spillane, linebacker

Spillane also had a career season. He started in 17 games for the second straight year, totaling 158 tackles, 14 quarterback pressures and a pair of sacks. Since joining the Raiders in 2023, Spillane collected 306 tackles, fourth-most during that span, behind Zaire Franklin (Colts), Bobby Wagner (Seahawks/Commanders) and Roquan Smith (Ravens).

The former Steeler was also solid in coverage during the 2024 campaign. He had seven passes defended and two interceptions.

Spillane and Moehrig should be high on Las Vegas' list of players to retain. Spillane is highly respected by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who praised the 29-year-old linebacker for being a "great communicator" on the field.

"Spil is my mouthpiece out there on the field," Graham said. "Spil and I spend a lot of time together because one he's the green dot, two I really like hanging out with him, he's a good dude, and he wants the information. I said, 'I got a nugget, do you want this?' 'Give me more. Give me more.' Whatever he can handle. So, I rely on him heavily."

Malcolm Koonce, defensive end

Koonce, a third-round pick in 2021, is an interesting case. He flashed in 2023 when he recorded 43 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles in 17 games (11 starts). However, he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee just three days before the season opener. If the Raiders can keep him on a team-friendly deal, a healthy Koonce could juice up the team's pass-rush efforts.

Ameer Abdullah, running back

The Raiders' running back room could be in for an overhaul. Las Vegas finished last in rushing yards (79.8 per game), while Abdullah -- the only Raider to rush for at least 100 yards in a game -- and Alexander Mattison are free agents. Both players will most likely be looking for a new home this offseason. Abdullah, on the other hand, adds value to special teams. The 31-year-old totaled 839 yards on 35 kick return attempts in two seasons with the Raiders.

K'Lavon Chaisson, defensive end

Chaisson, a first-round pick in 2020, joined the Raiders' practice squad in September before signing to the 53-man roster a month later. He benefited from his lone season with the Raiders, registering 32 tackles (seven for loss), five sacks and 33 quarterback pressures. Chaisson had the same number of sacks as he did in his four-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chaisson, who turns 26 in July, probably won't break the bank if the Raiders decide to keep him around as a depth piece.

Nate Hobbs, cornerback

Hobbs, 25, provides versatility in the secondary. However, Hobbs battled injuries throughout his time with the Raiders. He played 275 snaps in the slot and 128 at outside cornerback, according to TruMedia. However, Hobbs has battled injuries throughout his time with the Raiders. He missed 17 games in four seasons, including six in 2024.