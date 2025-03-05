Take a look at some of the numbers behind Tyler Lockett's release from the Seahawks. (0:35)

The Seattle Seahawks released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, ending the 10-year run in Seattle of the second-most-prolific pass catcher in franchise history.

Lockett posted Wednesday on X, "I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12's really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I'm thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!!"

Lockett, 32 years old and coming off his least productive season since 2017, was expected to be released unless the two sides could agree to another reduced contract like they did last March. But there was no chance he'd back for an 11th season in Seattle on his previous deal, which was set to pay him $17 million while counting $30.895 million against the cap -- hefty figures for someone who projected to again be the team's third receiver behind DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Metcalf, however, requested a trade on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, putting the star wide receiver's future in Seattle in doubt.

By releasing Lockett, Seattle saves $17 million in cash and cap space but will take on $13.895 million in dead money. The Seahawks cleared another $27 million in cap space by cutting four other players on Tuesday -- outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones, defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and swing tackle George Fant.

They waited another day to release Lockett, thereby allowing for a standalone sendoff befitting one of the best players in franchise history.

Tyler Lockett left his mark in Seattle Tyler Lockett leaves the Seahawks as the second-most-productive receiver in franchise history, behind Steve Largent. SEA Rank Rec 661 2nd Rec yards 8,594 2nd Rec TD 61 2nd >>All 2nd to Steve Largent

General manager John Schneider told reporters at the scouting combine last week that he would meet with Lockett's agent in Indianapolis to discuss the receiver's future, calling him "one of my all-time favorite players."

Lockett had publicly expressed his gratitude for Schneider bringing him back last offseason, when his future in Seattle was unclear on the heels of his slight downturn in production and Pete Carroll's ouster as head coach. As part of a restructured contract the two sides agreed to before free agency, Lockett took a $4 million pay cut.

Then he took a backseat in Seattle's receiver corps, with Smith-Njigba breaking out in his second season. Lockett started the year strong, putting him on pace to replicate his 894-yard, five-touchdown season from 2023. But with Smith-Njigba becoming the focal point of Seattle's passing game over the second half, Lockett finished with 600 receiving yards and two scores, his lowest totals in each stat since 2017. His 74 targets were his fewest since 2018.

Lockett -- who has gotten a head start on his post-playing career by practicing real estate as a licensed agent in both Washington and Texas -- has said he intends on playing in 2025. Late last season, he pushed back on the notion that his skills have significantly declined.

"I think the whole season has been sacrifice, and it's sacrifice for the betterment of the team, it's sacrifice for the betterment of the other players, it's sacrifice for a lot of different stuff," he said. "It sucks for me as a player when you hear people say, 'Oh, he's too old' or 'He's washed' or 'He's not the same type of player.' I promise you, if you go watch the film, that's not the case."

But Lockett knew after Seattle's season finale in January that he might have played his final game with the team, saying: "Maybe this isn't the end, maybe it is the end. But I always will be a Seahawk through and through."

Seattle drafted Lockett in the third round out of Kansas State in 2015. He made an immediate impact as a kick returner, making the Pro Bowl and being named first-team All-Pro as a rookie. His breakout as a receiver came in 2018 with 965 yards and 10 touchdowns. He topped 1,000 yards in each of the next four seasons, and his 45 touchdowns over that five-year span ranked tied for fourth most among wide receivers.

Lockett, who has missed only two games due to injury over his career and another with COVID-19, ranks second in franchise history only to Hall of Famer Steve Largent in catches (661), receiving yards (8,594) and receiving touchdowns (61). In December, he became a three-time winner of the team's annual Steve Largent Award, voted on by players in recognition of on- and off-the-field excellence.