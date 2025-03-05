Open Extended Reactions

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to release veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move will save the Jaguars $10.732 million against the salary cap. Kirk, who was entering the final year of his four-year contract, was scheduled to have the Jaguars' highest cap number in 2025 at $24.4 million and be paid a $15.5 million salary.

It marks the first significant roster move made by new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, who was hired on Feb. 21, and new head coach Liam Coen.

Kirk signed the four-year, $72 million deal in 2022 and immediately set career highs in catches (84), receiving yards (1,108) and touchdown receptions (eight) that season.

But he missed 14 games over the past two seasons because of an abdominal injury and broken collarbone, finishing with a combined 84 catches for 1,166 yards and four TDs in 20 games over that stretch.

With Kirk gone, the Jaguars enter free agency next week with 2023 sixth-round draft pick Parker Washington as their top slot receiver. Washington has 48 catches for 522 yards and five touchdowns in his two seasons.

Kirk, 28, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, catching 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns.