The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $34 million guaranteed at signing and an additional $1.5 million in incentives and escalators, sources told Schefter, making Baun one of the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL.

The Eagles announced Wednesday they had agreed to a three-year contract with Baun but did not disclose financial terms.

It marks the second lucrative deal handed out in as many days by the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles, who rewarded Saquon Barkley on Tuesday with a two-year, $41.2 million extension that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Baun had one of the great out-of-nowhere seasons in recent memory in 2024.

Signed to a modest one-year, $3.5 million contract to be a rotational edge rusher and special teams contributor, Baun instead was moved inside by Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and had an All-Pro campaign, racking up 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 5 forced fumbles.

Baun's standout play carried over to the playoffs, where he posted 33 tackles and a pair of interceptions, including one against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Baun, 28, was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by the New Orleans Saints. He started 14 games over four seasons in New Orleans, totaling 88 tackles and a pair of sacks.

