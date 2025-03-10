Open Extended Reactions

The New York Giants have agreed to a fully guaranteed three-year deal worth $54 million with cornerback Paulson Adebo, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A 2021 third-round pick out of Stanford, Adebo started 51 games for the New Orleans Saints at outside corner, including all 17 games as a rookie.

Adebo was a Day 1 starter as a rookie due to a lack of depth at cornerback in 2021, Sean Payton's final season as coach in New Orleans. He and Marshon Lattimore remained the outside starters for the past four seasons when they were both healthy.

He took over Lattimore's position as the team's No. 1 cornerback in 2023 when Lattimore missed half the season to injury.

Adebo, 25, played in only seven games in 2024 after breaking his femur in a game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17. Adebo had surgery to repair the broken femur, which required a recovery period of four to five months. He said at the end of the season that he would be ready in time for training camp.

Adebo had three interceptions in seven games before his injury this past season and has 10 career interceptions, 43 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles.

Also Monday, the Giants agreed to two-year, $10 million deal with former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.