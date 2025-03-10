Open Extended Reactions

Defensive end Derek Barnett has reached a one-year deal to return to the Houston Texans, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Barnett, 28, had five sacks in 2024, tied for third on the Houston Texans. He also had the third-highest pressure rate on the team (11.2), according to Next Gen Stats.

In addition, he led the Texans in defensive scores as he returned two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

Barnett, who has 29 sacks in eight seasons, joined the Texans in 2023 when they claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

He spent seven seasons in Philadelphia after he was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft. He appeared in 73 games, making 45 starts.

Barnett's agreement with the Texans on Monday was first reported by NFL Network.