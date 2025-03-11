Stephen A. Smith discusses whether or not the Eagles should be worried about the Commanders. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Texans are trading for Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in exchange for left guard Kenyon Green, sources told ESPN.

The deal also includes a pick swap, with the Eagles getting a 2026 fifth-round pick and the Texans getting a 2026 sixth-rounder. Gardner-Johnson is a known ball hawk, with six interceptions in 2024 and 2022 for the Eagles in separate stints. The Texans lost starting safety Eric Murray to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $22.5 million deal in free agency, so they'll use Gardner-Johnson to fill that void.

The Texans also agreed to a deal with free agent guard Laken Tomlinson, sources confirmed to ESPN. The deal was first reported by NFL Network.

In addition, Houston is bringing back veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. on a two-year, $9.5 million contract, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Gardner-Johnson joins a Houston pass defense that ranked sixth in passing yards allowed (201) and 13th in scoring defense (21.9). Gardner-Johnson's 18 career interceptions fit right in with what the Texans' defense did last year as they ranked second in interceptions (19).

Gardner-Johnson acknowledged the trade, expressing his "love" for Philadelphia in a series of X posts Tuesday morning.

"This decision wasn't mine, but I walk away proud of what we built together," Gardner-Johnson wrote. "To my teammates: Brothers, we bled, cursed, and laughed through it all. To the coaches and front office: Thank you for trusting a kid from Florida with a chip on his shoulder to lead this defense. And to the Philly Faithful -- you're unmatched. You embraced my edge and fire, for this game even when I got too hot."

This is the Texans' second trade regarding the offensive line since the beginning of free agency. On Monday, Houston traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for third- and seventh-rounders in 2025 and second-and fourth-rounders in 2026. The Commanders also will receive a fourth-round pick this spring from Houston.

Tomlinson, 33, spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, extending his track record of durability by starting all 17 games at left guard and playing in over 99% of the team's offensive snaps.

A first-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2015, Tomlinson has been an iron man, missing only one game in 10 seasons. He has made 155 starts for four teams while playing almost exclusively at left guard.

Green started 23 games in his career for the Texans but was benched in 2024 after struggling to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston also released starting right guard Shaq Mason before the start of free agency.

Edwards made 12 starts for the Texans last season, tallying 31 tackles and three sacks.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.