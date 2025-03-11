Look at the key figures after DeAndre Hopkins agrees to a one-year deal with the Ravens. (0:45)

It took a couple of years, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins finally has fulfilled his wish of playing with Lamar Jackson.

On Tuesday, Hopkins reached a one-year, $5 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens that has a maximum value of $6 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. A five-time Pro Bowler, Hopkins is the most decorated wide receiver to catch passes from Jackson.

Hopkins has long been an admirer of the two-time NFL MVP, calling him "one of the greats" in May 2023.

"I would be lying to sit here and say it wouldn't be an honor one day to play with a great guy and a great quarterback like Lamar," Hopkins said on the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

Now, the NFL's No. 1 reigning offense has the active leader in both receiving yards in Hopkins (12,965) and rushing yards in Derrick Henry (11,423). They are reunited after playing together with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Hopkins joins a young and rising Baltimore wide receiver group that includes Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens are hoping Hopkins can fill the No. 3 receiver slot after the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor fell short of expectations.

Jackson is coming off his most prolific passing season. Last year, he set career highs with 4,172 yards passing and 41 touchdown passes.

The 32-year-old Hopkins joined the Chiefs in a midseason trade with the Titans in 2024, with Kansas City sending a conditional 2025 draft pick to Tennessee in return.

In 10 games (five starts) with Kansas City, Hopkins caught 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns. He added three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games (two starts), including a 2-18-1 line in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hopkins was slowed by a knee injury at the start of training camp. Including his six games with the Titans, he finished 2024 with 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns. The 56 catches were his lowest total for a full season since his rookie year in 2013.

Hopkins entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2013 out of Clemson. He has played 12 seasons between the Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Titans and Chiefs.

A three-time first-team All-Pro, Hopkins has topped 100 catches in a season four times in his career and has gone over 1,000 yards seven times. He led the league in touchdown catches with 13 in 2017 while with the Texans.

Hopkins is 16th all time in catches (984), 21st in yards (12,965) and tied for 26th in touchdowns (83).

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.