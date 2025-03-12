Open Extended Reactions

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is signing with the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $9.5 million deal, including $6 million fully guaranteed, his agents, Jason and Michael Katz, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Robinson, 30, spent the past two seasons with the Rams. He had 31 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, playing in all 17 regular-season games and two playoff games.

His receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and yards per reception (16.3) were career highs.

In January, Robinson was charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI after he was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Nov. 25 after allegedly driving over 100 mph northbound on U.S. Route 101. A news release at the time of the arrest said officers "observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment."

The 2016 fourth-round pick played his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2022, he played 17 games for the Baltimore Ravens, finishing with 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns.

In nine NFL seasons, Robinson has 250 catches for 3,013 yards and 27 touchdowns.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.