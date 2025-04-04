Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky go back and forth on the Giants' needs and who fits best between Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. (2:50)

BOULDER, Colo. -- A horde of NFL talent evaluators headed to the mountains Friday for the Colorado Showcase, where Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was one of the big draws.

However, it was a limited look as Hunter took part only to run routes as a receiver for quarterback Shedeur Sanders' throwing session.

Hunter, who is expected to be a top-five selection in this year's draft and is the No. 1 player on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board, was not seen when players' heights and weights were taken or for the jumps and 40-yard dash. He was initially not expected to participate in any on-field work before joining the throwing session.

Hunter did not work out at the NFL scouting combine or Big 12 pro day but did meet with teams in Indianapolis. Sanders, one of the top quarterbacks on the board and Kiper's No. 5 player overall, also did not work out at the combine.

Sanders' brother, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, measured in at 5-foot-11⅞, 196 pounds Friday, but he did not participate in the jumps or bench press that opened the workout, citing a right shoulder injury.

The highly attended event -- by scouts, coaches and personnel executives as well as fans packing small bleachers -- had a festive atmosphere. Colorado coach Deion Sanders named it the "We Ain't Hard 2 Find Showcase," complete with a large lighted "Showcase" sign next to the drills.

Hunter, who has said he wants to play offense and defense in the NFL, won the Chuck Bednarik (top defensive player) and Fred Biletnikoff (top receiver) awards in addition to the Heisman. He said whether he will primarily be a wide receiver or cornerback in the NFL depends "on the team that picks me."

He had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver last season to go with 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups and 4 interceptions at cornerback. In the Buffaloes' regular-season finale against Oklahoma State, he became the only FBS player in the past 25 years with three scrimmage touchdowns on offense and an interception in the same game, according to ESPN Research.

Hunter played 1,380 total snaps in Colorado's 12 regular-season games: 670 on offense, 686 on defense and 24 on special teams. He played 1,007 total snaps in 2023.

With all NFL eyes on the Colorado campus to see Sanders throw, one player who made the most of it was wide receiver Will Sheppard, who was not invited to the combine. Sheppard, who measured in at 6-2¼, 196 pounds, ran his 40s in 4.56 and 4.54 to go with a 40½-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-11 broad jump.