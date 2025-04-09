Stephen A. Smith believes Justin Fields' future as an NFL starter hinges on his success with the Jets, warning this could be his last shot. (1:30)

Stephen A. on Justin Fields' move to Jets: 'His career is on the line' (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Justin Fields will be the New York Jets' eighth different Week 1 quarterback in the past 14 years.

Yes, he's walking into a tough job. Then again, the one he left was no picnic.

"It was, of course, different for me and a space where I wasn't necessarily comfortable," Fields said Wednesday in his first media availability since signing a two-year, $40 million contract last month as a free agent.

He helped the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-2 start last season, but he was benched for the first time in his life when Russell Wilson was deemed healthy after a calf injury. Fields never got another shot, even when the offense cratered late in the season.

Instead of looking back with bitterness, Fields said he believes the experience will make him a better quarterback for the Jets. He replaces future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who was released after an uneven season.

"Coach [Mike] Tomlin made a decision he thought was best for the team, and I'm never going to go against that," Fields said, reflecting on the benching. "I'm not a selfish guy whatsoever, so I just tried to change my perspective, get better each and every day in practice."

He was a backup for the past 11 games, plus a playoff game, leaving him in "a place where I wasn't, really, never in ... in my entire life," he said. The Steelers tried to re-sign Fields, but the Jets came in strong with a $30 million guarantee and an opportunity to establish himself as their long-term answer.

Fields insisted the benching had no bearing on his decision to leave the Steelers.

"You can't take things personal," he said. "That's one thing I've learned over the years, not to take anything personal. At the end of the day, I was just excited of what the Jets had going on here with AG [Aaron Glenn] and just with the coaching staff, so it didn't really have anything to do with Pittsburgh."

This is Fields' third NFL stop. He was the Chicago Bears' first-round pick in 2021, then was replaced by 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. He was traded to Pittsburgh, where he threw five touchdowns, ran for another five and posted a career-high 66% completion rate after three spotty years in Chicago.

"I think I'm progressing and getting better each and every year, and I'm excited to get things rolling this year," Fields said.

The Jets appear to be in all-in on Fields, 26, with Glenn saying that the former Ohio State quarterback still hasn't reached his ceiling.

"I think he's a dynamic player, and I think there's more we can get out of that player," Glenn said at the recent owners meetings. "I'm looking forward to that."

Glenn wasn't being critical of the Steelers and Bears, but he suggested that Fields can do more as a dropback passer. His running ability is well-documented; he averages 50 rushing yards per game.

"I think I did what I was asked to do and I've never had a problem with that," said Fields, looking back on his time in Chicago and Pittsburgh. "I've always been a team player."

Wasting no time, Glenn already has named Fields the starting quarterback, with Tyrod Taylor remaining in the backup role. Glenn did it, in part, to give Fields the chance to establish himself as a team leader.

They're only three days into the offseason program, but Fields already has made a good impression.

"I think he's the right man for the job," said newly signed cornerback Brandon Stephens, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens. "I think he has what it takes to lead this offense, to lead this team. I think the sky's the limit."