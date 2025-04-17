Check out Tre'Davious White's career numbers as he agrees to a deal with the Bills. (0:50)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said last year that despite releasing 2017 first-round pick Tre'Davious White, he told the cornerback it didn't rule out the possibility of his return in the future.

That idea has been fulfilled one year later.

The Bills and White reached agreement Thursday on a one-year deal worth up to $6.8 million, agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

White, the first draft pick under coach Sean McDermott, was with the Bills through the 2023 season but was released the next offseason in part due to salary cap reasons after sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Cornerback is among the biggest positions of need for the Bills heading into next week's NFL draft with 2024 starter Rasul Douglas still a free agent. Bringing back White adds a veteran who is extremely familiar with the team's defense. The Bills also brought back cornerback Dane Jackson this offseason.

White, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, split last season with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

After being benched by the Rams in 2024, White was acquired in a trade by the Ravens on Nov. 5 in a swap of seventh-round picks. He was solid in seven games for the Ravens as the team's fourth cornerback, recording 10 tackles and three passes defended while playing 35% of Baltimore's defensive snaps.

Last offseason, after being released by the Bills, White signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Rams and figured to be one of Los Angeles' top corners. But he struggled in starting the first four games, giving up four touchdowns. White was a healthy scratch for the next five weeks before being dealt to Baltimore.

A first-round pick by the Bills in 2017, White has dealt with several serious injuries. He tore his left ACL on Thanksgiving 2021, returned for six regular-season games and two playoff games in 2022 and then tore his Achilles four games into the 2023 season. Before the injuries, White had sat out only three games in his NFL career and had never undergone a major surgery.

In seven seasons, White has totaled 333 tackles, 18 interceptions, 73 passes defended and five forced fumbles for the Bills, Rams and Ravens. In 2019, he tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, when he was selected as a first-team All-Pro.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.