HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek didn't want to talk about specific prospects during Friday's predraft news conference. That includes Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who has been linked to the organization throughout the draft process.

However, Spytek made it clear that he's a strong believer in taking a running back high in the draft.

"I mean we just saw Saquon Barkley just change the Eagles in one year," Spytek said during Friday's predraft news conference. "...There's certain ways to build a team, and I don't know where we got to a place where we don't feel like running backs are valued.

"I come from the University of Michigan, and those guys were certainly really valued there. So, it's hard for me to get away from that."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Raiders drafting Jeanty sixth overall in his mock draft. The Heisman Trophy finalist had a "good formal" visit with the Raiders at the combine. Spytek was at Boise State's pro day and brought Jeanty to Las Vegas for a top-30 visit.

Spytek and coach Pete Carroll are on the same page in making the run game an integral part of the offense. Jeanty, who rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, can provide an immediate boost to the Raiders' offense, which finished last in rushing yards per game at 79.8.

Outside of running back, Spytek said the team remains "open-minded" when it comes to drafting a quarterback.

"You guys have all done your investigative journalism well enough to know that we brought some quarterbacks in. And that wasn't by accident," Spytek said. "We remain open to the most important position in sports to get right."

The position is not as big of a need for the organization after trading for Geno Smith and signing the former Seahawks starter to a two-year, $75 million extension that can be worth up to $85.5 million and includes $66.5 million in guaranteed money, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At the same time, Smith doesn't have any guaranteed money after 2026, and that could potentially open the door for the Raiders adding a rookie quarterback to develop.

The Raiders have done their due diligence in evaluating quarterbacks during the draft process. This week, Las Vegas hosted Colorado's Shedeur Sanders for a top-30 visit. They've also met with other quarterback prospects such as Quinn Ewers, Jaxson Dart and Will Howard.

"If you start forcing players because you need them, you end up regretting that. And you also can't have enough good players in certain positions, too," Spytek said. "Sometimes what doesn't feel like a need right now becomes a need after one or two injuries during the season, and then you're thankful you took this really good player."