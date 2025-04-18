Let's be clear: This is not a mock draft. These aren't projections or predictions for the 2025 NFL draft. Instead, we're looking at which prospects might make sense at each first-round slot based on two very different strategies: picking to fill a huge team need and picking based on "best player available."

In a perfect world, NFL teams try to integrate both approaches -- fixing a weakness without reaching is how teams win on draft night. But it's not always that easy when each franchise is on the clock, as decision-makers must weigh a lot of different things. Sometimes there's a value pick that's impossible to resist, and sometimes there's a roster weakness too big to ignore. So for the third year in a row, we asked our NFL draft analysts to explore both sides of the table for all 32 first-round picks:

Matt Miller named a prospect who would best fill every team's biggest (or in some cases, second-biggest) position need. Jordan Reid pointed to the prospect who would give each team maximum value and satisfy a "best player available" approach, while also factoring in positional value.

Repeat picks weren't allowed, so each selection was based on the current board for each analyst. Essentially, we tried to lay out a couple of options for every front office regarding its Day 1 pick.

Jump to a team:

Miller's pick that fills a big need: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans didn't participate in the QB market during free agency and enter the draft with Will Levis and a collection of career backups. Tennessee was 31st in QBR last season at 37.3. Ward is the top passer in the class and fills the team's top need.

Reid's pick that gets best value: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Carter and Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are the top two players in this class, but one could argue that Carter plays a more premium position. He would be a big-time presence off the edge for Tennessee with his bend and closing speed.