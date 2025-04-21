Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles center Cam Jurgens has agreed to a four-year contract extension, it was announced Monday.

The deal, which runs through 2029, is worth $68 million and includes $39.4 guaranteed, agent Ryan Tollner told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The $17 million average annual value ranks second among centers, behind only the Chiefs' Creed Humphrey.

Jurgens, 25, was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The former second-round pick out of Nebraska stepped in and performed admirably this past season following the retirement of future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce. Jurgens was part of an offensive line that paved the way for Saquon Barkley, who set a new NFL record for most rushing yards in a single season, including playoffs.

Jurgens finished 10th among interior linemen in pass-block win rate (95%) en route to his first Pro Bowl bid.

"Congrats to the big man Beef Jurgy!!" Kelce posted to X on Monday. "@jurgyco about to sky rocket. Most guaranteed money for a center. Big Extension, yuge! Happy for the big man, deserves every penny."

He fought through significant back pain during the Eagles' Super Bowl run and was unable to start in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington after testing out the injury pregame. But when his replacement, Landon Dickerson, was forced out with a knee injury, Jurgens was inserted into the lineup and played the entire second half vs. the Commanders. He then went on to start in Super Bowl LIX and helped in a dominant 40-22 win over the Chiefs.

Jurgens underwent a back procedure in February to alleviate nerve pain, sources told Schefter. Doctors believe a full recovery is expected by July, in time for training camp.

The Eagles have extended four of their offensive linemen over the past year -- tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, Dickerson and now Jurgens -- ensuring continuity along the front for the foreseeable future.