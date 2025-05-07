Tyreek Hill scores a ridiculous touchdown for the Dolphins as a deflected pass falls into his hands vs. the Packers. (0:21)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill underwent an operation on his wrist, according to a post to his Snapchat account, marking his second procedure this offseason.

Hill had his wrist surgically repaired earlier this offseason after playing through what Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel described as a ligament issue. Hill's most recent surgery involved the removal of previously placed screws, a source told ESPN, and has been "the plan all along."

McDaniel told reporters at the NFL scouting combine in February that Hill likely would not resume football activities until "around summertime going into training camp."

Hill originally injured his wrist during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in August, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that doctors recommended season-ending surgery. Hill opted to play through the injury instead, but his production suffered. He recorded 81 catches for 959 yards and eight touchdowns -- each representing his lowest totals since joining the Dolphins in 2022.

The five-time All-Pro hinted at a trade request after Miami's season-ending loss to the New York Jets, but he never officially made the request, according to Dolphins general manager Chris Grier. Hill walked back those comments and apologized in February.