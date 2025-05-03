Check out some of the top highlights from Michigan's Kenneth Grant as he heads to the Miami Dolphins. (0:49)

MIAMI GARDENS -- It's clear what the Miami Dolphins considered their biggest weakness entering last weekend's draft.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier used four of the team's eight draft picks to select players who weigh more than 300 pounds, including three defensive tackles.

With players like defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Da'Shawn Hand, and offensive linemen Kendall Lamm and Terron Armstead leaving the team in free agency, the Dolphins needed to add starters and depth on both sides of the ball -- all while reshaping their identity in the trenches.

"[Dolphins coach] Mike [McDaniel] and I talking, looking at the team with the coaches and when you get to it at the end of the day -- we wanted to get better at offensive line," Grier said. "So we talked about adding youth and it just so happens that these guys are bigger players that are physical, tough kids that love football. And we haven't shied away from looking for those types of players, but they fit the bill at the offensive line spot, so we're excited to add those guys to the group."

Miami's most glaring need was at defensive tackle, where Zach Sieler, Benito Jones and Neil Farrell were the only players returning, with only Sieler having meaningful starting experience.

Grier addressed it right away with University of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant at No. 13 overall. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 331 pounds, Grant projects as more than a run-stuffing nose tackle. If he's able to develop his pass rushing arsenal, he should form a potent tandem alongside Sieler.

With its next pick, Miami traded up to select Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round. The 6-foot-4, 324-pound offensive lineman played multiple positions on Arizona's offensive line but projects as a guard for the Dolphins.

Grier said both players will have the opportunity to start right away as rookies.

"They both happened because they're both big and they are both powerful guys," Grier said. "So adding that to the O-line and D-line, we felt that was very important through this process. So at the end of the day we'll take anyone that we feel is a good player that could potentially start for us, but adding size and youth to those groups is very important."

The Dolphins selected Michigan DT Grant No. 13 overall. Jim Rassol/AP

Grier tripled down on defensive linemen with Maryland's Jordan Phillips in the fifth round and Georgia Tech's Zeek Biggers in the seventh. The Dolphins fell in love with Phillips' work ethic during the draft process and with Biggers -- well, his name is a dead giveaway.

Biggers is a raw prospect but is listed at 6-foot-5, 321 pounds and is capable of both clogging running lanes and disrupting passes (and kicks) at the line of scrimmage -- he blocked four kicks in his collegiate career.

The former Yellowjacket's focus has been on sharpening his pass rush acumen. There typically aren't many expectations for a seventh-round pick, but Biggers has a realistic shot at making the initial roster if he can prove himself to be more than a big body.

"I feel like that's something I've been improving on every day. This whole draft process was pass rush, pass rush -- having more twitch off the ball," he said. "Kind of just picking up instincts that I needed to kind of be twitchy off the ball and get into a pass rush move. So I definitely feel like I'll be able to show a lot of NFL teams that I can help -- I am a help in the pass rush game and I'm looking forward to doing that."

Miami still needs to find a starting cornerback before training camp. And that number could rise to two starters if the team is able to trade Jalen Ramsey as they hope.

But this team's toughness and physicality has been oft-criticized over the past three seasons. With these additions, and possibly the addition of sixth-round running back Ollie Gordon II (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), the Dolphins are more equipped to combat that narrative in 2025.