Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to make 10 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 13 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

NFL draft coverage:

Latest expert mock drafts

Kiper's Big Board | Team needs

Consensus rankings | More

Miami Dolphins 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 13 overall

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: No. 98

Round 4: No. 116

Round 4: No. 135

Round 5: No. 150

Round 5: No. 155 (from Denver)

Round 7: No. 224 (from Chicago)

Round 7: No. 231

Round 7: No. 253

Top three needs: S, G, DL. Cornerback and defensive line could be swapped here -- especially if Calais Campbell chooses to return to the Dolphins. But after losing Jevon Holland to the Giants, Miami could use a starting safety. Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis haven't been full-time NFL starters, and they come with injury concerns.

The Dolphins signed James Daniels to man one of their open guard spots but still lack a starter on the other side. After releasing Kendall Fuller, the Dolphins also need a starting cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey. There are several immediate holes, and the team has 10 draft picks to address them. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques