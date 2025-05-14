OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington suffered a torn Achilles while conditioning, a source confirmed to ESPN, putting his 2025 season in jeopardy.

Washington started a career-high 12 games last season (including playoffs). He was expected to play a pivotal role on defense even after Baltimore drafted safety Malaki Starks in the first round last month.

After going undrafted in 2021, Washington overcame an injury-filled start to his career as well as his size (5-foot-8, 180 pounds) to become one of Baltimore's biggest surprises last season, when he stabilized a struggling secondary by replacing Marcus Williams in Week 8. With Washington starting the final 10 games, the Ravens allowed 214 yards passing, which ranked eighth in the NFL over that span.

"Ar'Darius is a great example of a guy who got a chance and ran with it," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in January.

Washington, 25, finished with a career-best 64 tackles last season, to go with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. Known for making big plays, Washington forced then-Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to fumble inside the Ravens' 5-yard line in Week 16 and then stopped Texans running back Joe Mixon 1 yard short of the end zone on fourth-and-goal in Week 17.

A restricted free agent, Washington signed his tender April 21, which guaranteed him to make $3.263 million this season.

This is the third significant injury of Washington's five-year career. He missed the final seven games of the 2021 season with a foot injury and then was sidelined for 15 games in 2023 after suffering a chest injury.

NFL Network was the first to report Washington's Achilles injury.