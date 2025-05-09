        <
        >

          Lamar Jackson makes appearance on Druski's 'Coulda Been Records'

          Lamar Jackson had to approve contestants in pre-auditions for them to get an audition with Druski. Tim Warner/Getty Images
          • Kalan HooksMay 9, 2025, 09:33 PM

          Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to be getting a taste for show business.

          Hours before he made his acting debut in an episode of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," Jackson made a cameo appearance in comedian Druski's "Coulda Been Records," a comedic series where musical artists compete for a prize. Before contestants entered the main audition stage, Jackson had to approve their preliminary audition.

          "I know who this dummy is, man. Ain't you the quarter[back], you the Ravens quarterback man," a contestant said when he recognized Jackson before dropping into a four-point stance.

          "You know who that is?! Come on, man, that's him -- Himothy, Lamarvelous, stop it!" the contestant continued.

          Hours later, Jackson appeared in 50 Cent's series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," where he played the character E-Tone, a forceful menace from New Jersey.

          In December 2023, Jackson expressed his desire to be in the show, saying: "Raising Kanan so gas. I wanna be in a few episodes."

          Jackson recorded 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in the 2024 season for the Ravens.