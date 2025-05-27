Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Almost the entire Buffalo Bills roster is accounted for as the team begins organized team activities but running back James Cook is not in attendance, coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday.

Pass rusher Joey Bosa "pulled a calf" and "more than likely" won't participate again in the spring but is expected to be ready for training camp, McDermott said. Bosa's injury occurred while working with the team late last week.

Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal and seeking a contract extension after the Bills extended multiple members of the 2022 draft class, including linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and cornerback Christian Benford, this offseason.

"Yeah, we're staying in touch, like you'd expect a player and a coach to do," McDermott said. "So, James will be here when he's ready to be here and we move forward."

The Bills will hold a mandatory minicamp June 10-12.

Cook, 25, is coming off his best year, finishing with a franchise record-tying 16 rushing touchdowns after scoring two in each of his first two seasons. Cook has publicly shared his desire for a new contract, including going live on Instagram and pinning "15 mill [per] year."

General manager Brandon Beane has reiterated that Cook will be ready to go for the season.

For Bosa, who was signed to a one-year deal this spring, injuries were a concern coming into his tenure with the Bills. The pass rusher, who will turn 30 in July, has dealt with multiple injuries in the past couple years. Over the past three seasons, he has played in 28 of 51 games.

"Listen, it is concerning," McDermott said. "Durability, availability are key ties to our roster. And so, we basically look ahead in terms of what he's doing now, which is getting himself the treatment that he needs and he's working hard at it, and that's all that he can control right now, and we get him back when we get him back, probably at this point [for] training camp. So, we're going to do the best job we can, and I know he is as well, and just take it one day at a time."