Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Russell Wilson's job description with the New York Giants doesn't say anything about being a mentor to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. That doesn't mean he won't be one, naturally.

Wilson is the Super Bowl-winning veteran who was signed to be the Giants' starter this season. All his reps this spring are with the first-team offense.

New York traded back into the bottom end of the first round to take Dart 25th in this year's draft, and the hope is for him to sit and learn behind Wilson and Jameis Winston for most, if not all, of this year with Tommy DeVito also part of the mix.

So there is a natural pecking order.

"I've always viewed it as you're always trying to be the best version of you, and then you're always giving back to everybody else," Wilson said. "I think that it's not just about one teammate, it's about all the teammates. It's about everybody in the building. It's about from all the way to the quarterback room, to the receivers, to the running backs, to the tight ends, to the O-line, and the relationship there, all the way to the defensive line, to the corners, and all the way to the training room. ... So it's like, to me, it's all inclusive, and that's always the approach."

Wilson was signed in late-March to a one-year contract as a free agent. He has quickly established himself as a leader and respected voice in the room.

The veteran organized a dinner earlier this week with the quarterbacks, offensive linemen and running backs. He also put together throwing sessions with different players earlier this offseason in San Diego, Los Angeles and Atlanta. His presence has made a difference after six years of Daniel Jones.

"We haven't had a quarterback that's going to command everything, and you know exactly what you want. [Wilson's] been great," wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said.

Wilson insists nothing has changed for him since the Giants drafted Dart in the first round some six weeks ago. There's no additional pressure to play well and do so immediately. Wilson is still atop the depth chart and focused on what's on his plate.

"No, it doesn't change anything at all," he said. "I think the biggest thing is for me is just being my best every day, leading. I always think about just leading everybody, just leading every room, every moment, every time I get to step between the white lines and the opportunity of that."

Wilson had a strong day at OTAs on Thursday. He drew "oohs" and "ahhs" after firing an off-balance throw deep down the left sideline under pressure into the arms of wide receiver Darius Slayton for a 40-yard touchdown. It was one of several big plays from Wilson in the practice.

He isn't worried at the moment about if or when Dart will become the Giants' starter.

"I just think about having success today. It's always been my approach," Wilson said. "Every day is like I'm trying to be the best in the world. I think that for me, mentally, you have confidence in yourself. You have confidence in what you do, your process. I constantly stay the course and understand that if I'm the best me, I know how great that is.

"And so, for me, I always just stay within. I don't really think about outside. And I know you guys have a great day job to do and everything else. But for me, I just stay focused on the process of it all."

The Giants aren't asking Wilson to prioritize being a mentor. They want the same that he does. They just want him to be himself.

That will allow for Wilson and Dart to grow in a new offense.

"It's a natural thing just going about your business rather than, hey, I need to be the mentor to this guy. You know what I mean?" coach Brian Daboll said. "I think that goes with every room. I think it's easy to say mentor. I mean, it's a competitive business. We all know it's a competitive business. ... The guys that have played and have experience, they always give good input to the younger guys and the younger guys job is to soak up as much information as they can from the coaches. But I think there's an added element to talking to a veteran player and asking them about, hey, how do you see this? What would you have done? How is your routine?

"So that is why you try to get some veterans to add to the leadership part of it, which I think we have."

With Wilson leading the way.