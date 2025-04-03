The NFL has announced dates for offseason workout programs for the 2025 league year.
Offseason programs are conducted in three phases: Phase One for meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation, Phase Two for individual and group drills, and Phase Three for organized team practice activity -- commonly referred to as OTAs.
Contact is not permitted in Phases Two and Three, but teams are allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during OTAs.
Here are the dates for offseason workout programs for all 32 teams:
Arizona Cardinals
First day: April 22
OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Atlanta Falcons
First day: April 22
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11
Baltimore Ravens
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12
Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19
Buffalo Bills
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Carolina Panthers
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Chicago Bears
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 27-30, June 9-11
Mandatory minicamp: June 3-5
Cincinnati Bengals
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Cleveland Browns
First day: April 22
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Dallas Cowboys
First day: April 14
OTA offseason workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Denver Broncos
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Detroit Lions
First day: April 22
OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Green Bay Packers
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30. June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Houston Texans
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11
Indianapolis Colts
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Jacksonville Jaguars
First day: April 8
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 19, 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Kansas City Chiefs
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13
Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19
Las Vegas Raiders
First day: April 8
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Los Angeles Chargers
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Los Angeles Rams
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12
Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18
Miami Dolphins
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29-30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Minnesota Vikings
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
New England Patriots
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24
OTA offseason workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11
New Orleans Saints
First day: April 14
OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
New York Giants
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13
Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19
New York Jets
First day: April 7
Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23
OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Philadelphia Eagles
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10
Pittsburgh Steelers
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
San Francisco 49ers
First day: April 22
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11
Seattle Seahawks
First day: April 22
OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12
Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
First day: April 21
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-30, June 2-5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Tennessee Titans
First day: April 22
OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
Washington Commanders
First day: April 22
OTA offseason workouts: May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12