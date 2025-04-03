Bears GM Ryan Poles discusses plans to build around impact players in the draft to define the team's future. (1:26)

Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're looking to establish an identity' (1:26)

The NFL has announced dates for offseason workout programs for the 2025 league year.

Offseason programs are conducted in three phases: Phase One for meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation, Phase Two for individual and group drills, and Phase Three for organized team practice activity -- commonly referred to as OTAs.

Contact is not permitted in Phases Two and Three, but teams are allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during OTAs.

Here are the dates for offseason workout programs for all 32 teams:

First day: April 22

OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 22

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12

Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 27-30, June 9-11

Mandatory minicamp: June 3-5

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 22

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 14

OTA offseason workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 22

OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30. June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 8

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 19, 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13

Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19

First day: April 8

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12

Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29-30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24

OTA offseason workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

First day: April 14

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13

Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19

First day: April 7

Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 22

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11

First day: April 22

OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12

Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19

First day: April 21

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-30, June 2-5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 22

OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

First day: April 22

OTA offseason workouts: May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12