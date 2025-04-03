        <
          NFL offseason 2025: OTA, minicamp dates for all 32 teams

          Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're looking to establish an identity' (1:26)

          Bears GM Ryan Poles discusses plans to build around impact players in the draft to define the team's future. (1:26)

          • ESPN staffApr 3, 2025, 06:42 PM

          The NFL has announced dates for offseason workout programs for the 2025 league year.

          Offseason programs are conducted in three phases: Phase One for meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation, Phase Two for individual and group drills, and Phase Three for organized team practice activity -- commonly referred to as OTAs.

          Contact is not permitted in Phases Two and Three, but teams are allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during OTAs.

          Here are the dates for offseason workout programs for all 32 teams:

          Arizona Cardinals

          First day: April 22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Atlanta Falcons

          First day: April 22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11

          Baltimore Ravens

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12

          Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19

          Buffalo Bills

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Carolina Panthers

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Chicago Bears

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 27-30, June 9-11

          Mandatory minicamp: June 3-5

          Cincinnati Bengals

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Cleveland Browns

          First day: April 22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Dallas Cowboys

          First day: April 14

          OTA offseason workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Denver Broncos

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Detroit Lions

          First day: April 22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Green Bay Packers

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30. June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Houston Texans

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11

          Indianapolis Colts

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 28-30, June 3-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          First day: April 8

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 19, 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Kansas City Chiefs

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13

          Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19

          Las Vegas Raiders

          First day: April 8

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Los Angeles Chargers

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Los Angeles Rams

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12

          Mandatory minicamp: June 16-18

          Miami Dolphins

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29-30, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Minnesota Vikings

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          New England Patriots

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24

          OTA offseason workouts: May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 9-11

          New Orleans Saints

          First day: April 14

          OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          New York Giants

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13

          Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19

          New York Jets

          First day: April 7

          Voluntary minicamp: April 21-23

          OTA offseason workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Philadelphia Eagles

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-29, June 3-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          San Francisco 49ers

          First day: April 22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-11

          Seattle Seahawks

          First day: April 22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12

          Mandatory minicamp: June 17-19

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          First day: April 21

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-30, June 2-5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Tennessee Titans

          First day: April 22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

          Washington Commanders

          First day: April 22

          OTA offseason workouts: May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6

          Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12