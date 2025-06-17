Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The biggest storyline heading into mandatory minicamp for the Houston Texans surrounded C.J. Stroud's participation after not throwing in OTAs during media availability because of "general soreness" in his shoulder, according to coach DeMeco Ryans.

Stroud erased all doubt when he threw both days of minicamp last week with no issues.

"I was already throwing before you guys got to see me out there," Stroud said at minicamp.

But the boost for the offense from Stroud's return was evident.

"C.J.'s first play, he made a big throw on a corner route," Ryans said. "You saw the energy, you saw the competitiveness of C.J., talking a little smack to the defense. I love the back-and-forth that happens, and C.J. definitely added some energy to our practice, added some energy to the offense."

But beyond Stroud's participation at minicamp, there were other things worth keeping track of. Here are five things we saw at minicamp for the Texans:

Pass rush dominance

Defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. continue to look formidable. Both were giving the offensive tackle trio of Cam Robinson, Aireontae Ersery and Blake Fisher issues at times. On Day 1 of minicamp, Anderson and Hunter had a rep during 11-on-11 when they both met Stroud in a collapsing pocket in the backfield.

Last season, Hunter had 12 sacks and Anderson had 11, so if the duo can repeat or exceed that production, Ryans' defense that ranked fifth in total defense and fourth in sacks could be even better in 2025.

"Coming off last year, I feel like we have great chemistry," Hunter said. "We know how each other rush now. Going out there, I can figure out what he's about to do. He'll figure out what I'm about to do. It's great chemistry, especially with the interior guys."

Rookie WR Jayden Higgins making an impact

After trading out of the first round, the Texans took Higgins with the second pick in Round 2 of April's draft -- he also became the first second-round pick to ever get a fully-guaranteed rookie contract.

So far, the No. 34 overall pick out of Iowa State has impressed. He's 6-foot-4 but moves extremely well for someone his size. Higgins' lateral movement allows him to separate, and he's already connected with Stroud for big gains. On Day 1 of minicamp, he made a one-handed catch with cornerback Kamari Lassiter in coverage draped all over him for a touchdown.

Ryans has been impressed with what he's seen from Higgins.

"It's been really exciting to see Jayden's growth process in the short amount of time that he's been here," Ryans said. "I've seen a guy who's steadily got better every single week. You've seen him make even more plays. Seeing him today, this is the most plays that he's made. In our last week of camp, to see a rookie who's come in and showing right now that he could be an impact player for us, I think it means a lot."

New connection is born

Stroud and newcomer Christian Kirk have a good connection. The veteran wideout appeared to be a safety blanket for Stroud catching underneath and sideline catches for his third-year quarterback. The duo connected for a major gain of 30 yards during the last team drills on Day 2 of minicamp. The opposing secondary has had its hands full in coverage against him during practice.

"The first thing I noticed is his hands. He's got real strong hands," safety Calen Bullock said. "His route running. Christian Kirk runs great routes and especially in that slot. He's a slot demon. That's what we call him on the back end."

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk has built chemistry with C.J. Stroud this offseason. Ashley Landis/AP

O-line still coming together

There are no penciled-in starters on the offensive line outside of Tytus Howard.

Howard is the only surefire starter, and his position on the unit isn't even clear. Throughout the offseason, it's been nothing but shuffling, and minicamp was no different.

Howard had reps at right tackle and right guard. He also has experience playing left guard, so he can play almost anywhere on the unit but center. But beyond him, everyone else is competing. At left tackle, the Texans have rotated Robinson and Ersery. At right tackle, they've rotated Ersery, Fisher and Zach Thomas with the starting offense. On the interior, left guard has seen mainly Laken Tomlinson, but expect more competition throughout camp. At center Jarrett Patterson, Jake Andrews and Juice Scruggs.

Ryans feels like it's impossible to truly evaluate the offensive line and see how the pieces fit together without pads.

"For the big guys up front, they play a physical game, we won't truly know what we have until we put pads on," Ryans said. "Until we see these guys in training camp and see them in game action, actually get their job done."

Stingley Island may become a thing

Throughout minicamp, the quarterbacks did not throw in Derek Stingley Jr.'s direction. That just speaks highly of Stingley's ability, since quarterbacks didn't want to waste reps going at an All-Pro cornerback.