Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady emerged Sunday as the winner of the inaugural Fanatics Games, which pitted athletes and celebrities against fans in eight competitions this weekend at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Brady finished atop the 100-person leaderboard with 399.1 points, taking home the $1 million prize. Brady, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback who is currently a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports, said he will give $5,000 to each of the 50 fans who competed in the event and donate the rest to charity.

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje finished second with 345.5 points, to win a Ferrari 812 GTS.

A fan -- 39-year-old Pennsylvania teacher Matt Dennish -- finished third with 326 points to win a 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor LeBron James rookie card, numbered to 50 and graded a 9.5 by Beckett Grading Services. Dennish later sold the card to Brady for $250,000 and a signed card and jersey from the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, according to clict.com.

The competitors took part in eight sports-themed skills competitions: quarterback skills, basketball shooting (around the world), soccer goal-scoring, baseball pitching accuracy, a washer-dryer hockey shooting challenge, a WWE Superstar entrance, a UFC striking challenge and a closest-to-the-pin golf challenge.

Six fans were among the top 10 finishers. LA Clippers star James Harden (fourth) and retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (fifth) were the only other athletes to finish in the top 10.