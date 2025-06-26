Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season after the NFL found that he violated its personal conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.

Tucker can serve the suspension as a free agent and is free to sign with an NFL team. If he were to sign with a team, he could attend training camp and play in preseason games before the suspension starts Aug. 26.

He is eligible for reinstatement Nov. 11, the NFL said.

Tucker, 35, was accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists from eight high-end spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area, according to The Baltimore Banner. All of the alleged misconduct reportedly occurred between 2012 and 2016, during Tucker's first five seasons in the NFL.

The Ravens released Tucker on May 5, parting ways with the league's most accurate kicker during the NFL's investigation.

"We are disappointed with the NFL's decision," Tucker's agent Rob Roche said in a statement Thursday. "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."

Tucker has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations "unequivocally false" and describing the Banner's article as "desperate tabloid fodder."

The Ravens cut Tucker with three years remaining on a four-year, $22 million contract extension that had made him the NFL's highest-paid kicker at the time. He was the longest-tenured player on the Ravens and the last one remaining from the team's Super Bowl championship roster in 2012.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Tucker was coming off the worst season of his 13-year NFL career. He missed 10 total kicks, three more than in any previous season. His 73.3% conversion rate (22 of 30) on field goals last season ranked 31st in the NFL.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.