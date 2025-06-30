Brooke Pryor reports on Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt not attending mandatory minicamp as he pursues a new contract. (0:45)

In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Pittsburgh Steelers standout pass rusher T.J. Watt, who skipped the team's most recent minicamp, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers haven't shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he's unhappy with his contractual situation and sources believe outside team interest is likely to increase given Monday's trade that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers have been adamant they want Watt to finish his career in Pittsburgh.

Ramsey is getting a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million, sources told Schefter. The Steelers are taking on the bulk of Ramsey's contract for this season, with the Dolphins paying $3 million, sources told Schefter. Smith will receive a one-year contract extension worth $12 million, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told Schefter.

Watt, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers, also skipped voluntary OTAs this offseason as he attempted to negotiate a new deal.

Watt last signed a four-year, $112 million deal in 2021 that averaged $28 million per year. Myles Garrett reset the pass rusher market three months ago, however, with a record deal that averages $40 million annually and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Watt, who turns 31 in October, hasn't spoken publicly since the end of the 2024 season, but he seemingly expressed frustration with the negotiations in April when he posted a picture to his Instagram story of himself flashing a peace sign in a Steelers jersey.

Watt has 108 career sacks -- 5.5 more than Garrett and the sixth most among active NFL players. The four-time All-Pro was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and has spent his entire eight-year career with the Steelers.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.