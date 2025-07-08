Open Extended Reactions

Kirk Cousins might have re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason had he known the Atlanta Falcons would draft a quarterback in the first round.

For the first time publicly, the veteran opened up on his feelings about the Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft in an episode of the Netflix series "Quarterback," which premiered Tuesday.

Cousins said he felt "a little bit misled" when the Falcons took Penix that high. The Falcons had signed Cousins to a contract worth at least $100 million guaranteed just a few weeks earlier, tabbing him as their quarterback for 2024 and beyond. Then, Atlanta stunned the NFL -- and Cousins -- by taking Penix in the top 10, because the franchise believed in him as a future franchise QB.

Cousins was aware the Falcons might draft a quarterback, but definitely not that high. He wasn't informed about the Penix pick until a phone call by offensive coordinator Zac Robinson while Atlanta was on the clock.

"Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would've affected my decision," Cousins said on the first episode of the season. "I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I've also learned in 12 years in this league that you're not entitled to anything. It's all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself."

The Vikings, who did extend an offer to Cousins last offseason, drafted quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the 2024 draft.

Cousins led the Falcons to a 6-3 start last season. In Week 10, Cousins took a hit from New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner that slammed against Cousins' right arm. Cousins said on "Quarterback" that he knew something was wrong immediately and then later felt pain in his shoulder.

The Falcons' season took a sharp downward turn beginning with that game. Atlanta lost four straight, with Cousins throwing eight interceptions and no touchdown passes during that stretch, the worst of his 13-year career.

Cousins said at mandatory minicamp last month that he realized after the season ended that he had been more injured than initially thought. At the time, he said, it felt like just more pain he had to work through like so many bumps and bruises in the past.

Cousins appeared on the Falcons' injury report only once after the hit, in Week 11. After that game, a loss at the Denver Broncos, Cousins claimed he was 100 percent.

On "Quarterback," Cousins admitted he didn't want to sit and rest the arm, giving way to Penix, because he wasn't sure if he'd get his job back.

"The information I had at the time, I made the best decision," Cousins said. "You also know that if you sit down Week 10 and take two or three weeks or more to let it heal, you may never get your job back. I remember reading Drew Brees' book back in 2010 when he first wrote it, how he made the point that he tried to never let his backup see the field -- even if it was somebody who was really no threat. He just felt like you should never do that. Doug Flutie taught him that.

"So that was something I always was aware of, that in this league, if you give someone else the chance, if you want to get 'Wally Pipped' and there's Lou Gehrig behind you, that can happen at the time."

The Falcons did eventually bench Cousins in Week 16. Penix took over and played solidly, though the team went 1-2 in those games and missed the playoffs.

Most around the league expected the Falcons to release Cousins this offseason, but it didn't happen. The Falcons picked up his $10 million bonus in March and he remains on the roster heading into training camp.

The thinking internally is that Cousins is worth more to the team as Penix's backup than playing for someone else, especially since the Falcons are on the hook for $27.5 million of his salary this season either way. Atlanta would surely listen to trade offers if they're out there, with the hope that a team is willing to take on a chunk of that guaranteed money.

"It hurts to go into work, but you got to be an adult," Cousins said about being benched. "You've got to be a grown man and handle it with maturity. I feel sorry for myself and it's hard to do, but that's what you got to do. And so that's kind of where my focus went."