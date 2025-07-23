Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New York Giants' camp is taking place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Giants reporter Jordan Raanan has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Giants camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. How do Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and the rest of the QB group look? Who is emerging as the WR2 behind Malik Nabers? Which defensive backs are fighting for starting roles? Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information right through roster cut-down day on August 26.

Latest news from Giants camp

Tuesday, July 22

The Giants reported to training camp and placed standout left tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Eric Gray on the physically unable to perform list. They also signed safety K'Von Wallace, waived safety Anthony Johnson Jr. and placed outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje on the non-football injury list in a series of Day 1 transactions.

Thomas underwent Lisfranc surgery late last year and recently said they would "not try to make any predictions" on whether he'll be ready for Week 1 against Washington. This seems according to plan. Sources have told ESPN the Giants plan to bring Thomas along slowly. The likelihood is he gets ramped up later this summer after missing the final 10 games of last season. That would give him a good chance to be ready for the Commanders.