Domonique Foxworth and Kevin Clark weigh in on whether Travis Hunter will make a positive impact on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars. (1:33)

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Jacksonville Jaguars' camp is taking place at their Miller Electric Center football facility and Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates on Travis Hunter, Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen's first camp as a head coach. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on August 7.

Latest news from Jaguars camp

Tuesday, July 22

The plan for how WR/CB Travis Hunter will split his time in practice will become more clear when the Jaguars, who reported on Tuesday, hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday.

Head coach Liam Coen gave a glimpse of what to expect on the final day of the mandatory minicamp in mid-June when he had Hunter work on both sides of the ball for the first time. After spending the bulk of the practice at receiver, Hunter changed his teal jersey for a white one and worked at cornerback for the final few periods.

"That's definitely what we have to build towards for training camp, and then obviously in season, knowing that during practice, he's going to have to do both," Coen said after that practice. "He wants to do it. It's not as if it's something he can't handle. He wants to go and do that more. He wants more, and that's a good thing. But ultimately, we also have to protect him from himself at times as well, and make sure we get out of this phase healthy, but that is absolutely the plan moving forward."

Hunter did participate in defensive meetings and spent at least one full practice on defense in the spring, but spent most of his time on offense. Coen said that was by design because offense generally takes longer to learn, especially at receiver, because of the nuances, adjustments and audibles.